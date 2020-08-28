Food distribution keeps those in need from going hungry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The COVID-19 pandemic is still hurting many elderly people and those who are unemployed. That’s why two Coast organizations are teaming up to give back to those in need.
Feeding the Coast and Wells Fargo joined forced Friday to feed more than 250 people. It’s the first of six food giveaways they have planned.
All of the people who received food registered ahead of time at the Wells Fargo branch in Biloxi. who registered for this food distribution at the Wells Fargo branch in Biloxi. The goal is to help those still in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very important because at this time we’ve received a lot of calls from people that are out of work or they can’t leave their house and get to food assistance,” said Karisma Slusher with Feeding the Coast. “There’s people here getting stuff for the grandparents and others and also get the food to the shut ins.”
These food distribution events will also be held in Pascagoula, as well.
