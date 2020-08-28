American Red Cross starting disaster relief after Hurricane Laura

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 is drastically impacting the way storm shelters operate.
How do you assist those in need after a hurricane while maintaining COVID-19 protocols? The American Red Cross is trying to answer that question.
Officials say in preparation for Hurricane Laura, instead of moving to bigger locations, Red Cross had double the amount of shelters ready in some counties to allow for extra space between evacuees.
“We didn’t try to go to bigger places. We just had more of them,” said Executive Director of the Southeast Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross John McFarland.
McFarland said the organization is using hotels to avoid large groups of people in one shelter.
“Because of COVID, our goal throughout the country has been to avoid using congregate shelters as much as possible,” said McFarland.
Although Hurricane Laura did not impact the Pine Belt, many of you may be wondering how to help storm victims.
It’s important to note that every disaster relief agency has its own list of donation needs.
Red Cross officials say the best way to donate items such as clothing or food is to go through churches or other organizations that are prepared to take them. This is because those organizations already know where to take those items.
However, if you’re looking to give through the Red Cross, officials say the best way to do that is through monetary donations.
“These disasters are going to cost millions of dollars,” said McFarland. “Because people are being fed, they’re getting supplies, they’re being housed... the best thing for them to do, like I said, is work through an organization that has already gotten requests from the other end or make a donation. Make a donation to the Red Cross.”
To donate to the American Red Cross, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or click here.
