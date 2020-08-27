Teacher uses lessons learned from Katrina to help students through COVID-19

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Middle School band director Louise Smith is helping her students deal with the anxieties of COVID-19 with lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina.
Even though she keeps her students distanced and masked ’keeping consistency in a world so inconsistent’ is what Smith said is the key to success.
As she worked her students through their warm-ups, she instructed them to play the music backward and according to Smith, there’s a method to the musical madness.
“I feel like I’m helping my students by creating a space where they understand what they’re expected to do when they come in here and also creating a space where they can feel free to be themselves.” said Smith.
Smith believed that many of the anxieties that existed on the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina still exists now. So, she has taken it upon herself to reinforce the message her students receive at home.
“As teachers, as educators, we’re stepping into that gap and saying guys I’ve got you,” said Smith. “This is a place where I’m going to do everything I can to make you feel successful. This is a place where I care about what’s happening with you.”
For band members, Ian McInnis and Whitney Hoover, Ms. Smith’s band class has been the return to consistency that they needed.
“She’s very kind to us,” said McInnis. “She knows that some people haven’t been practicing and she knows that practicing is a hard thing to do. So she stays with us consistently and helps us to grow as a band together.”
Hoover said that practicing at home made things harder so Ms. Smith’s class helped.
“It’s helping me focus a lot better,” said Hoover. “It was a lot harder to do things at home. Getting to get back and see people and learn new things, it helps a lot.”
Micah Maxwell, who plays the baritone, said she was unaware how her life had changed until she got back into the band hall.
“In the two or so months that we were quarantined, I had found that I had gotten really sad and a lot slower. With bringing the pace back up, I’ve noticed I’m a lot more tired,” said Maxwell. “But it is good because I’m getting back into a schedule. So I’m feeling less sad, I guess, because it makes a little more sense than everything else that’s going on right now.”
In order to stay safe and healthy, the chairs in the band hall are six feet apart and all students wear masks in class. Even those with mouthpiece instruments, they have small slits in their masks for their mouthpieces.
