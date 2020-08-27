MDHS launches Online Food Purchase Program statewide for SNAP

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippians in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households are now able to make online food purchases using their benefits.
MDHS received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow online purchasing of food for SNAP users. After testing with Amazon and Walmart, MDHS has launched the program statewide for Amazon today and Walmart will follow on Thursday, August 27.
“This is a major step forward in eliminating the dilemma caused by food insecurity and food deserts in Mississippi,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “We appreciate FNS providing oversight of such a necessary program, which will give Mississippians healthy eating options who otherwise might not have them.”
Since SNAP is only to purchase food, the benefits can’t be used for shipping or delivery of online purchases. Another payment method must be used for shipping and delivery charges.
Any local retailers who wish to apply for approval for receiving online purchases should review the FNS website https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/retailer-requirements-provide-online-purchasing to determine what information is needed to apply.
