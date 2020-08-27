LIST: Louisiana relief donation locations

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Many South Mississippians are doing whatever they can to give back to Louisianians after Hurricane Laura ripped through the state destroying homes and resources.
Below are the listed donation locations and websites where you can give back to Louisiana.
|DONATION LOCATIONS
|LONG BEACH
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
720 Beach Blvd E,
Long Beach, MS 39560
The following items are being collected: Tarps, bleach toiletries, water bottles and jugs, diapers, formula, first aid items, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, work gloves, pet food, toilet paper, garbage bags, non-perishable food, masks, toilet paper, mops & brooms, buckets, batteries.
DONATION DROP OFF HOURS BEGINNING SATURDAY, AUGUST 29:
Saturday, Aug. 29, 3:30 -6:30pm
Sunday, Aug. 30, 7am-12pm and 5-6:30pm
Monday through Friday, 11:30am-1pm and 5-6:30pm.
|The Giving BAK Foundation
Gulf Coast Business Furniture & Supply Co
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
14484 Dedeaux Rd,
Gulfport, MS 39503
*The company will use the funds to buy needed supplies at wholesale cost, making the contributions go farther. For those who want to donate goods, the group needs large catering size aluminum pans with lids, heavy duty foil, cleaning supplies and #10 size canned goods, such as vegetables and fruits. They cannot accept home pantry donations. *
The Gulfport Rotary
11213 U.S.49 (in the parking lot next to Dunkin’ Donuts)
Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
The following items are being collected: large aluminum pans & lids, No. 10 cans of vegetables and fruit (keep the case box if possible please), heavy duty aluminum foil, 3 compartment styrofoam to-go boxes, utensil packs with forks, spoons, etc. Cleaning items such as bleach, wipes, brooms, mops, rakes, large outdoor trash bags, garden gloves, masks. No clothes or water, please.
If you can’t make it to the trailers, you can drop off items at
EXIT Magnolia Coast Realty,
12207 HWY 49, Suite 40
Gulfport, MS 39503 Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
You can also donate at www.GivingBAK.org.
|The Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast
You can support the organizations Laura Relief efforts with donations online
https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout
|Harrison County Sheriff’s Work Office
10076 Lorraine Rd,
Gulfport, MS 39503
Friday and Saturday 6am-5pm
The following items are being collected: any monetary donations, cleaning supplies, canned goods, drinks.
NO CLOTHING.
*Drive through the back gate and they’ll remove the items from the car*
|The Gulf Coast Community Foundation Hurricane Laura Relief
100% of all contributions will be used to assist with relief and recovery efforts. Donate online by visiting www.mgcccf.org or by mailing a check to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation at 11975 Seaway Road, Suite B150, Gulfport, Mississippi, 39503.
