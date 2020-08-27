LIST: Louisiana relief donation locations

The Giving BAK Foundation



Gulf Coast Business Furniture & Supply Co

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

14484 Dedeaux Rd,

Gulfport, MS 39503



*The company will use the funds to buy needed supplies at wholesale cost, making the contributions go farther. For those who want to donate goods, the group needs large catering size aluminum pans with lids, heavy duty foil, cleaning supplies and #10 size canned goods, such as vegetables and fruits. They cannot accept home pantry donations. *



The Gulfport Rotary

11213 U.S.49 (in the parking lot next to Dunkin’ Donuts)

Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.



The following items are being collected: large aluminum pans & lids, No. 10 cans of vegetables and fruit (keep the case box if possible please), heavy duty aluminum foil, 3 compartment styrofoam to-go boxes, utensil packs with forks, spoons, etc. Cleaning items such as bleach, wipes, brooms, mops, rakes, large outdoor trash bags, garden gloves, masks. No clothes or water, please.



If you can’t make it to the trailers, you can drop off items at

EXIT Magnolia Coast Realty,

12207 HWY 49, Suite 40

Gulfport, MS 39503 Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.



You can also donate at www.GivingBAK.org.