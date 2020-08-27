Katrina Memorial Blood Drive draws people who want to give back, pay forward

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Katrina still evokes strong memories among those who lived through its aftermathm, but among the strongest was the good that came from it.
Kristie Aylett had just moved to the Coast before it hit.
“We didn’t have very many friends,” said Aylett. “I didn’t know very many of my neighbors. But Katrina really helped us develop those bonds with the people we knew. I always say that neighbors became like family.”
Among the ways she helped is donating blood - nearly eight gallons over the years.
“It’s one of the easiest things to do to help other people,” said Aylett. “That’s whether they are sick or whether it’s after a trauma or an accident.”
This annual drive, which was created to honor the survivors, those who lost their lives and the volunteers who helped is one that won’t be denied, despite a pandemic.
“We have so many donors that love to come to the Katrina drive because they all suffered through Katrina,” said Denise Smith, Red Cross account manager for the Mississippi Region. “And especially right now with Hurricane Laura and what’s going in with Louisiana and Texas, this is a way for Mississippians to give back or pay it forward to those that are suffering right now there.”
But, Smith admits it hasn’t been easy.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown up by 30 percent, while at the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled.
“It has been difficult,” said Smith. “There have been drives canceling at schools. Business are not opening, so we’re not able to have drives there all over the country. And so, it makes it even more important for us to be able to collect as much blood as we can.”
Smith hopes to collect 350 units over the three-day drive.
She’s depending on people like Mary Springer, who was in New Orleans when Katrina made landfall.
“I want to donate to help others because after you get a certain age, I’m 77, there’s only so much you can do,” said Springer. “And I feel like I’m fortunate to be able to give blood today. It’s going to help somebody and that’s what life’s all about. The more people help each other, the better the world would be.”
Registered nurse Clay Levens knew first-hand what the Red Cross meant after Katrina.
“Working in the emergency department, I really saw the benefit of what help they did collectively total,” said Levens. “So, it’s a way to pay back and pay forward.”
The Pass Christian drive today was the first of three.
It will continue from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a mask while at the drive.
Additionally, at least through September, the Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.