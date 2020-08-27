Harrison Central’s Carlous Williams commits to South Carolina

Gulfport, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison Central small forward Carlous Williams is headed to Columbia, South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks as part of their 2021 class. The Red Rebel senior made the announcement on his birthday Wednesday.
Williams is listed as a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, but ranked as the second-best recruit from the Magnolia State in 2021. In 2019, Williams averaged nearly 14 points and eight rebounds while leading Harrison Central to the Class 6A semfinals.
The 6′6″, 230-pounder chose the Gamecocks over offers from LSU, Oklahoma State, Houston, Baylor, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Southeastern Louisiana, UAB, Southern, Louisiana Tech, and the University of New Orleans.
“From the Zoom call to the little virtual visit that we did, I liked how the campus was looking. I liked the coaching staff that they have, they’re all real cool. I like Coach Frank especially from his coaching style and the way he coaches,” Williams told WLOX.
“You know it’s like one of the toughest conferences to play in. I’m all about competition so I feel like I’ll do good.”
Williams tells WLOX that after the Rebels trip to the Final Four last season, expect the gold ball to come back to the coast in 2020.
Williams becomes the third member of the Gamecocks’ 2021 basketball recruiting class and plans to officially sign with the Gamecocks in April.
