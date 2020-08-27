Gov. Reeves skipped mask at NC event, despite mandate

Gov. Reeves skipped mask at NC event, despite mandate
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces the launch of a workforce training program for workers impacted by COVID-19, during his coronavirus press briefing, in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The ReSkill Mississippi Initiative is designed to help the economic issues brought on by the pandemic, by providing Mississippians who lost their jobs the opportunity to go through skills training at Mississippi community colleges. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Associated Press | August 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 9:16 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves compared his attending a crowded campaign event over the weekend to people who attended protests against police brutality.

Photos show Reeves at a crowded event in North Carolina for a Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Reeves is shown taking photos and sitting near people while he and they were not wearing a mask.

Both Mississippi and North Carolina have mask mandates.

Reeves said thousands of people attended protests in Mississippi in June. Reeves said there’s “public health risks to doing large political gatherings,” but Americans have the right to free speech.