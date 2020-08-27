FBI captures Texas father, one of 10 Most Wanted, accused of daughters’ 2008 deaths

FBI captures Texas father, one of 10 Most Wanted, accused of daughters’ 2008 deaths
An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday. He had been sought since 2008 on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shootings of his 17-and-18-year-old daughters. (Source: FBI via CNN)
By Associated Press | August 27, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 5:32 AM

IRVING, Texas (AP) - The FBI says a Dallas-area taxicab driver wanted for the 2008 slayings of his two teenage daughters has been arrested in a small North Texas town.

An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday in Justin, 36 miles northwest of Dallas. He had been sought since 2008 on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shootings in Irving of his daughters, 17-year-old Sarah Said and 18-year-old Amina Said.

A police report at the time said a family member reported Yaser Said threatened “bodily harm” against Sarah for going on a date with a non-Muslim.

Said was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on December 4, 2014.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.