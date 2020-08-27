Community coming together to provide Hurricane Laura relief

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Giving BAK Foundation is partnering with community members here in South Mississippi to help those who were devastated by Hurricane Laura.
The group hopes to send several trucks over to West Louisiana by the end of this week and accepting donations. Several South Mississippi residents made their way out to the future St. Matthew Lutheran Church parking lot, Thursday evening to donate goods to Hurricane Laura relief efforts.
“I really have a deep appreciation for South Mississippians. My neighbors, my family, my friends,” said organizer James Bates. “We come together when there is a need and right now people are hurting in West Louisiana, along the coast, Lake Charles area. Really all throughout the state. So we are working hard to go and give them some comfort through supplies and hot food.”
While the truck wasn’t filled after Thursday’s donations, it’s expected to be packed after the next few days.
“It is heartwarming,” said Bates. “As the truck gets filled we know more people have come and given. It is just representative of the hearts of our neighbors. It is a really good feeling to know that people are helping and want to help others. Because we do know what it is like to be on the receiving end of a bad storm.”
Personal experience is part of the reason that Cindy Stewart and her husband Ric made donations.
“We understand what they’re going through and what they have just been through.” said Ric Stewart.
The Stewarts are among many that know how far even a small act of kindness can go.
“We went through Katrina, lost half of our house and so we were really appreciative of all the people that helped us.” said Cindy Stewart.
Several businesses also contributed items and made donations.
This included, Gulf Coast Business Furniture and Supply, who are buying products at cost and accepting donations. If you are interested in helping, you still have time to donate goods.
The Rotary Club of Gulfport will be accepting and loading donations tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Organizers hope to have the trucks filled and on the road by the end of the week.
You can also donate at www.GivingBAK.org.
