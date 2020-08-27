Coastal Family Health Center receives $50,000 grant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coastal Family Health Center has received a helping hand to continue its work to serve thousands of patients on the Coast.
The center got a generous $50,000 grant from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation and they plan to put that money to good use.
“We have been working on expanding oral health services at our Moss Point location for almost a year now. Half of this funding will go toward finishing that up and expanding our oral health services to Jackson County residents,” said Meagan Parker, Grants Compliance manager for Coastal Family Health.
In past years, this grant had to be used for oral health care, but because of the pandemic, Delta Dental is allowing grantees to use the funds for other services, which Coastal Family Health plans to do.
“Due to COVID 19 and the high unemployment and uninsured rates, many patients are unable to afford visits for a specialist, for a diagnostic imaging such as MRI’s, CAT scans,” said Parker. “So we’ll actually be able to provide these services for established, eligible patients outside of our health center.”
Delta Dental knows this funding is crucial for non-profits during the pandemic, which is why they awarded Coastal Family Health a larger grant than in years past.
“They are adapting to COVID, they are building a resilient health care center for the people within Biloxi and surrounding areas all along the Gulf Coast,” said Kenzie Ferguson, Vice President of Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility for Delta Dental of California. “They’re one of the few federally qualified health centers within the region and one of the things that we wanted to do is make sure that area was protected and that people were able to, that they were able to serve their most vulnerable communities.”
Ferguson said that all non-profits were hit hard due to COVID-19, so making sure they were able to continue helping the community was important.
“All of our nonprofits have been hit very hard with COVID,” said Ferguson. “And we wanted to make sure that they were able to continue through and make sure that they are stronger when we come out of this pandemic.”
Coastal Family Health is grateful for the help allowing them to continue serve the community.
“We’re the safety net provider here on the Coast in the 6 counties that we serve we’re the only place that people can go who are uninsured or under-insured and receive services on a sliding fee scale,” said Parker. ”And especially during a time like this is more vital than ever to be able to offer these safety net services.”
In total, the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awarded grants to eight organizations in Mississippi, totaling nearly $200,000.
