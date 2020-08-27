Breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Minor coastal flooding possible.

It’s a breezy Thursday morning in South Mississippi. A minor saltwater flood threat continues for South Mississippi through Friday. Thanks to strong onshore flow, tides may be up to three feet higher than normal which could cause minor flooding near vulnerable areas along the coast, possibly leading to local road closures. Expect breezy winds of 10 to 20 mph today from the southeast with typical August high temperatures near 90 degrees. Hurricane Laura made landfall earlier this morning in southwest Louisiana. The storm will continue moving toward Arkansas and Tennessee through Friday. During this process, feeder bands will stretch from Laura’s circulation to the Gulf of Mexico. And South Mississippi will occasionally see periods of rainfall associated with these feeder bands. So, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today, tonight, and tomorrow. A stray tornado can’t be ruled out which is typical with any squalls connected to a tropical system. Over the weekend, Laura will move out over the Atlantic. But, we could still see scattered showers and thunderstorms thanks to moisture in the Gulf of Mexico.