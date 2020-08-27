Bay St. Louis man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With two prior felony drug convictions, A Bay St. Louis man was sentenced to 15 years in prison as a career offender for trafficking meth.
38-year-old Elbert James Carter was sentenced today to serve 180 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute meth.
DEA agents said Carter was selling meth in the McClain, Mississippi area in late 2017. Carter also sold 54.9 grams of meth to someone for $1,000 in June 2018 and another time in July 2018, selling 52.5 grams for the same price, according to DEA agents.
Carter was charged and pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before Judge Guirola on January 28, 2020 and ordered to pay a $3,500 fine.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.