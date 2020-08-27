MHP: Bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking anyone with information about a hit-and-run in Pearl River County early this week to come forward.
A person on a bicycle was riding on Highway 11 near Sam Mitchell Road at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 when he was struck by a vehicle. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
No description of a vehicle has been provided by authorities at this time.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have seen the incident or know anything about it to come forward with that information by contact local law enforcement or MHP’s Troop K office at 228-396-7400. Tips can also be made to Pearl River County Crime Stoppers online by calling 601-799-CLUE.
