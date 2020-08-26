Wednesday’s forecast

Today will be breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hurricane Laura is forecast strengthen as it moves northwestward over warm Gulf waters. Laura is still expected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana line as a major hurricane by early Thursday. If this scenario plays out, then South Mississippi would see a chance for storm surge of 0 to 4 feet in Hancock and Harrison Counties. Other threats like wind, rain, and tornadoes appear to be minimal for South Mississippi based on this scenario. However, if Laura makes landfall farther east, like in central Louisiana for example, then in that scenario South Mississippi would see greater impacts. As Laura moves inland toward Arkansas and Tennessee on Thursday and Friday, South Mississippi will expect a chance for scattered showers.