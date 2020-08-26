Volunteer firefighters battle blaze in Bayside Park

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - For over six hours Tuesday night, firefighters from four volunteer fire departments worked to put out a large fire at a duplex in Hancock County.
The call came in at 8:22 p.m. as a vehicle fire at a residential duplex on East Lincoln Street in the Bayside Park community.
When firefighters from Bayside Park Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene, the duplex was fully engulfed in flames. Chief Tony Johnston tells WLOX the fire is believed to have started under the duplex, where three vehicles were parked.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department arrived to the call first and were able to get all of the residents out safely. One of those residents was an elderly woman on hospice, said Johnston. Everyone was checked out by AMR and cleared with no injuries.
Being a volunteer fire department, Chief Johnston recognized immediately that his department would need assistance so he called in volunteer firefighters from around the county.
West Hancock, Clermont, Fenton, and Kiln fire departments all responded, working together with Bayside Park firefighters to put out the flames.
Chief Johnston said the time of this fire was fortunate because it was during the evening when the volunteers were off work from their day jobs and at home. Volunteer firefighters live in the communities where they serve, ensuring that they are able to get to a fire quickly when one of their neighbors’ homes goes up in flames.
The average response time is 9-10 minutes, said Johnston. On Tuesday night, the Bayside Park volunteer firefighters were on the scene in just 8 minutes.
That’s fast, said Johnston, explaining how the firefighters all are notified at home through a tone-out radio system. The volunteers then have to get to the fire station, grab their gear and the trucks, and then go to the fire.
The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, which is standard procedure, but there are no obvious signs of foul play at this time, said Johnston.
