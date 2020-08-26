Virtual learning in play for all Biloxi High School students

“We are running a seven-period day, on our regular seven-period schedule with those bells ringers, those teachers doing their bell ringers, and they’re doing it all virtual. It’s an outstanding piece that we have in place to be able to switch to that with confidence,” said Principal Teresa Martin. “First and foremost is the safety of our students and our staff. It is no secret about what is going on in the world right now, of course, you know, Biloxi, Mississippi is not excluded from that.”