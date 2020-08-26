Virtual learning in play for all Biloxi High School students

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After more than 300 students were placed in quarantine for COVID-19, Biloxi High School switched to a total virtual learning platform.
Officials with Biloxi High School said that a combination of social gatherings and COVID-19 has forced their campus into change, which started Tuesday. A letter to parents said the reason for the change was to allow students to be distanced from one another and to stop the spread of the virus within the school.
School officials said that the transition was seamless and gives students the same schedule they would have if they were in-person.
“We are running a seven-period day, on our regular seven-period schedule with those bells ringers, those teachers doing their bell ringers, and they’re doing it all virtual. It’s an outstanding piece that we have in place to be able to switch to that with confidence,” said Principal Teresa Martin. “First and foremost is the safety of our students and our staff. It is no secret about what is going on in the world right now, of course, you know, Biloxi, Mississippi is not excluded from that.”
Classrooms across the campus were empty Wednesday. Hallways were mostly dark and clear of students moving from place to place. Teachers were sitting at desks as opposed to students. Despite that, instructors at Biloxi High echo the confidence of their fearless leader.
“We’re pretty technically savvy in my classroom anyway. They’ve been on Google Classroom for the entire year. Of course, it’s changed. Instead of me in front of them actually teaching, now we’re on a Google Meet. A lot of the assignments were already online, so it’s been an easy transition,” said history teacher and assistant football coach Justin Moss.
While change is difficult, the students are adjusting well, too.
“These kids want to be here at school. They understand right now that we need to take a break, and they can’t be. We’re just kind of rolling and everybody is doing the best they can right now,” Moss said.
The letter sent to parents stated that virtual learning for all will continue through Sept. 4 and can be seen below.
