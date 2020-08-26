Remembering the Devastation: Gulf Coast prepares to mark 15 years since Hurricane Katrina

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Saturday marks 15 years since Hurricane Katrina roared ashore, devastating South Mississippi.
To mark the anniversary, Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to appear at two commemoration events this weekend.
The governor will attend a ceremony in Pass Christian at War Memorial Park, where he will place a wreath at the city’s Hurricane Katrina monument.
Then, he will go to Biloxi for a ceremony with Mayor Fofo Gilich to place a wreath at the Katrina memorial on the Biloxi Town Green.
Also happening this week to commemorate the storm is the 14th annual Hurricane Katrina Memorial Blood Drive. Donors are encouraged to pay tribute to those impacted by the storm by making a lifesaving blood donation in honor of survivors, supporters and those who lost their lives as a result of the hurricane’s destruction.
The blood drive is happening Thursday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Randoph Senior Center, located at 315 Clark Ave. in Pass Christian. It will continue on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 from noon to 7 p.m. at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.
All presenting donors will receive a commemorative Gulf Coast Strong T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit the American Red Cross website or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App using sponsor code: KATRINA
The Ground Zero Hurricane Museum in Waveland usually commemorates the anniversary of Katrina but, due to COVID, they are closed this year. However, you can watch a special tour of the museum on Gulf Coast Weekend by clicking HERE.
