Preseason Gridiron 2020: George County Rebels

“We’re a unit. We aren’t individual. It’s not one person playing better than the rest, it’s all equal,” senior offensive lineman Derek Howell said. “And when we’re all clicking on all cylinders, it’s going to be hard to stop us. We have a lot of leadership at every position, that’s going to be a major key up front. I’m about 6′3”, and I’d say about 290, or 300. We got some big boys up there.”