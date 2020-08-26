Mississippi State Department of Health providing drive-through COVID-19 testing to teachers

“It is a lot of work trying to get all this coordinated, and we have really had a short turnaround time trying to get all this done, and it has gone fairly well so far,” said Christy Barry, interim director of the Office of Emergency Planning and Response. “It has been really rewarding knowing that we are able to provide the services for the teachers and in turn the students, the ones they are going to provide the services to, and making sure that they are going to be safe and COVID free when returning to the classrooms.”