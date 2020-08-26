Mississippi Aquarium partners with CTA to create marine-themed buses

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Aquarium is set to open its doors on Saturday, the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
To mark the opening of South Mississippi’s newest attraction, the aquarium and Coast Transit Authority have partnered together to create a pair of new, decorative bus designs and two new routes.
The Sunshine Express, a 40 ft coach, will be a non-stop, straight shot route to CTA’s Transit Hub right next door to the aquarium. The fare for this bus is $3.00 or riders can use their daily, 3-day, or monthly pass.
The Downtown Dolphin is a nostalgic trolley that will hop around Gulfport visiting shops, different dining options, and casinos to keep the day going after a visit to the aquarium.
To celebrate the grand opening of the Mississippi Aquarium, CTA will offer both routes for free on Aug. 29.
CTA has also begun construction on its parking garage to convert it into a paid parking area.
“We had been planning these services to support the aquarium from day one,” said Kevin Coggin with Coast Transit Authority. “It’s an opportunity for us to work hand and hand with the aquarium and grow our ridership and revenue. So that’s what we get out of this. Probably in about a week or so, we’re gonna start charting for parking but the equipment is there and the brand-new entrance to 20th is there.”
Coggin said the revenue from the parking garage will be used for the bus services and the operation of the garage.
