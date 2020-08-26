Man accused of opening fire on deputies indicted on att. murder charges

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was indicted Tuesday on eight charges for a 2019 double shooting that involved two deputies being injured.
Edward Egbert was indicted on six counts of attempted first-degree murder against six law enforcement officers, one count of kidnapping, and one count of felony evasion.
The charges stem from an incident in September 2019, in which Egbert was accused of abducting and tying a man up inside a home.
Authorities said when they arrived on the scene Egbert led them on a chase, wrecked his vehicle, and fired shots at them.
Law enforcement said they returned fire and shot Egbert before he was taken into custody.
During the shootout, two deputies were shot and injured.
