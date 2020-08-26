LIST: Free COVID-19 testing offered for educators in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Educators who want be tested for COVID-19 can do so for free over the next few weeks at several locations in South Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Department of Health will host drive-through testing sites for teachers, school staff, and administrators at various county health departments.
Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.
- Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Greene County Health Department, 1799 Davis St., Leakesville, MS
- Hancock County Health Department, 856 Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis, MS
- Friday, Aug 28
- Harrison County Health Department, 1102 45th Ave., Gulfport, MS
- Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Pearl River Health Department, 7547 Highway 11, North Carriere, MS
- Friday, Sept. 4
- Jackson County Health Department, 4600 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Dr., Pascagoula, MS
- Stone County Health Department, 1510 Central Ave. East, Wiggins, MS
For a list of additional free testing sites for educators at health departments in Mississippi, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.