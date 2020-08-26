LIST: Free COVID-19 testing offered for educators in South Mississippi

A healthcare professional gathers information from a driver at a drive-through testing event in Moss Point earlier this year.
By WLOX Staff | August 26, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 1:17 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Educators who want be tested for COVID-19 can do so for free over the next few weeks at several locations in South Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health will host drive-through testing sites for teachers, school staff, and administrators at various county health departments.

Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

  • Wednesday, Aug. 26
    • Greene County Health Department, 1799 Davis St., Leakesville, MS
    • Hancock County Health Department, 856 Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Friday, Aug 28
    • Harrison County Health Department, 1102 45th Ave., Gulfport, MS
  • Wednesday, Sept. 2
    • Pearl River Health Department, 7547 Highway 11, North Carriere, MS
  • Friday, Sept. 4
    • Jackson County Health Department, 4600 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Dr., Pascagoula, MS
    • Stone County Health Department, 1510 Central Ave. East, Wiggins, MS

For a list of additional free testing sites for educators at health departments in Mississippi, click here.

