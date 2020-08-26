Gulf Coast prepared to help neighboring states in response to Hurricane Laura’s landfall

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Those in the path of Hurricane Laura will get expert and generous help from South Mississippi.
At least three Biloxi firefighters will go to Louisiana to assist with search and rescue efforts. Power crews are on standby to send linemen to restore power and Coast churches, the Red Cross and Salvation Army stand ready.
“Right now we’re collecting water. By Friday we plan to have as much water as we can collect sent over to the Lafayette, Louisiana, area,” said pastor Eric Smith of First Baptist of Gulfport.
Trucks are loading up across the Coast to help the neighboring states. People in South Mississippi said after the abundance of help after Hurricane Katrina, it’s only right to return the support.
“We’re praying for them because we all know what it’s like to be hit by a hurricane,” Smith said. First Baptist Church of Gulfport will partner with the Mississippi Baptist Convention to provide meals as well.
Hurricane Laura reached Category 4 Wednesday afternoon, and both Red Cross and Salvation Army are on stand by for disaster relief.
“Once it’s over, we may very well be called upon to send vehicles, food, water, people or to support them virtually,” said John McFarland, executive director for the Southeast Mississippi Chapter of the Red Cross.
Mcfarland said even though Louisiana is no longer in South Mississippi’s division, once Laura makes landfall, extra help may be needed.
So far there are 940 Red Cross staff members assigned to help, and the Salvation Army on the Coast has three teams of two ready to travel to the storm zone.
“We have our canteens ready to roll. We have our canteens ready to roll. We have food prepared to serve the folks if that need arises and most of all we are coordinating with local emergency management officials,” said Maj. Bradley Caldwell, Gulf Coast Salvation Army area commander.
If help is needed in our neighboring states, the organizations are prepared to send support as soon as Friday morning.
If you would like to contribute, First Baptist of Gulfport will be accepting monetary donations as well as water during normal business hours until Friday.
