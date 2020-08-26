Fall sports resume with crowd limits in place

“I am very grateful I can come out and they are starting to do high school athletics again,” said parent Finley Williford. “The masks are a burden, but it is a part of the dance. It is what I got to do. I have three kids playing high school sports and I love the fact that we are out here playing. We got hurricanes to deal with, we got COVID to deal with, but we are still going to play some high school sports.”