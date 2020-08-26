Dogs stolen from South Mississippi animal shelter; reward offered

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - A reward has been set for information regarding dogs stolen out of the Dixie Adoptables at Lucedale Animal Shelter early Tuesday morning.
According to the Dixie Adoptables Facebook page, thieves cut the locks off the kennels and stole a nursing mother dog, two of her puppies and a miniature Dachshund.
The thieves tied ropes around the dogs’ necks and dragged them out of the shelter.
All of the animals were taken in by the shelter from previous owners accused of animal cruelty and neglect in Greene County.
Dixie Adoptables offered a $500 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the thieves and the return of the dogs. After donations from concerned members of the community, the reward now stands at $825.
If you have any information on the thieves and their whereabouts, or information on where the dogs are and how to return them, you can message the Dixie Adoptables at Lucedale Animal Shelter Facebook page.
