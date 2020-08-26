Creekbend Elementary/Middle School begins to take shape

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Continued growth along Highway 15 in Harrison County means it's time for more classrooms and a new school for the district.
County leaders said Creekbend Elementary/Middle School is the answer.
The school location is centered where neighborhood growth already has utility crews busy.
“I don’t know if you’re able to see the over the hill there,” said Roy Gill, Harrison Co. Schools Superintendent. “There’s a brand new subdivision coming in just across the line.”
When completed, the school will house up to 1,800 K-8 grade students in 65 classrooms for the district.
“That saying ‘if you build it, they will come?’ Well that’s what will happen here for the City of D’Iberville and this school here.” said Gill.
That’s already the case for some parents who live close by and saw the upside of a $55 million school bond that passed back in 2018.
“It feels real good to see this happening on our side,” said Tammy Rouse, who lives nearby. “Some of the other schools have been done, but over here it’s happening and it’s exciting.”
It’s also exciting for school architect Marty Hardy, who grew up just off Highway 15 and came up with the Creekbend name.
The school is expected to be ready for students by August of 2020.
