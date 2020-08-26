Breezy and humid Wednesday. Coastal flooding possible.

Hurricane Laura is still expected to make landfall as a category four hurricane near the Texas and Louisiana border late tonight. While it’s going to be well to our west, we’ll feel some minor impacts. It’s going to be breezy today with east to southeast winds around 15-30 MPH. This could cause some coastal flooding, especially in Hancock and Harrison Counties. A Storm Surge Watch continues for those areas, and the water could rise 2-4 feet.