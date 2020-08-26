Breezy and humid Wednesday. Coastal flooding possible.

Hurricane Laura is still expected to make landfall as a category four hurricane near the Texas and Louisiana border late tonight. While it’s going to be well to our west, we’ll feel some minor impacts. It’s going to be breezy today with east to southeast winds around 15-30 MPH. This could cause some coastal flooding, especially in Hancock and Harrison Counties. A Storm Surge Watch continues for those areas, and the water could rise 2-4 feet.
Tropical showers are also possible on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a small chance that we could see a brief spin-up tornado or two as these showers move over land. Wednesday and Thursday will stay warm, humid, and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.
Onshore flow will weaken a bit by Friday and Saturday, but we’ll still have plenty of moisture in place. Scattered showers and storms will be possible with highs near 90.
