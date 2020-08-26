Attorney: Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive

After she was declared dead, he said an officer with Southfield police gave the family his card, wrote on the back of it the medical examiner's number and told the family to provide that number to the funeral home when funeral home staff came to pick up Timesha. The funeral home was called at 9 a.m. and she was picked up about 11:25 a.m., he said, only to be discovered alive about 20 minutes later at the funeral home.