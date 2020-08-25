Tuesday’s forecast

Scattered showers on Tuesday with breezy winds from the east-southeast. Marco’s center made landfall on Monday evening in coastal Louisiana. As of Tuesday morning, Marco has fallen apart and is no longer a tropical system. But, some moisture associated with Marco’s remnants will continue to keep South Mississippi under rain chances on Tuesday and Tuesday night and we can’t rule out a brief/weak tornado or waterspout. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura has entered the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday. Laura is forecast to get stronger and become a hurricane as it travels northwestward over warm Gulf waters. For now, Laura is still expected to make landfall in west Louisiana or east Texas as a major category three hurricane by early Thursday. If this scenario plays out, then South Mississippi would see a chance for storm surge of 0 to 5 feet in Hancock and Harrison Counties. Other threats like wind, rain, and tornadoes appear to be minimal for South Mississippi based on this scenario. However, if Laura makes landfall farther east, like in central Louisiana for example, then in that scenario South Mississippi would see greater impacts. As Laura moves inland toward Arkansas and Tennessee on Thursday and Friday, South Mississippi will expect a chance for scattered showers.