Scattered showers today. Storm Surge Watch in effect.

We’re seeing a lot of tropical moisture in place, and some scattered showers will be possible this afternoon. While the risk is low, we can’t rule out a quick, spin-up tornado or waterspout this afternoon. It’s going to be extremely humid today. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a breeze from the southeast.
Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Laura gets closer to the Gulf Coast. Right now, it is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane along the Texas and Louisiana border by Thursday morning. While Laura is expected to stay well to our west, there’s a chance for some coastal flooding on Wednesday and Thursday. We are currently under a Storm Surge Watch for Hancock and Harrison Counties. If Laura’s track moves a bit east, that could give us a greater potential for storm surge of 1-5′. We’ll continue to monitor Laura’s track for changes. It’s going to stay breezy with winds from the east and southeast at 15-25 MPH.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.