Saints keep eye on Gulf Coast storms during training camp

METAIRIE, Lou. (WLOX) - Seven down and seven more to go! New Orleans entering is entering its second week of full contact practices with it being their seventh day in pads.
The Saints have already been challenged leading up to the 2020 season with COVID-19 wiping out their preseason games. They’ll have to overcome another hurdle this week as they monitor Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura and how they will affect training camp.
This is nothing new for the team, who already have a plan in place to evacuate, as head coach Sean Payton is reminded of a week during the 2008 regular season where they went to another city to do game prep.
“It seems to come up every couple of years during training camp. Mickey (Loomis) and I will visit,” Payton said. “Look at some of the logistics, and pay attention to it closely. It’s happen to us before. Ironically the last time I can think during training camp were we scheduled to open at home against Tampa. We did play a home game against Tampa. We had to leave a week prior to that regular season and train in Indianapolis for the better part of 7-8 days, and fly back that weekend to open the regular season.”
Payton says they have spoken with the league office in the case they would have to move camp else where. Depending on the storms, the Saints plan on scrimmaging inside the Superdome on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.