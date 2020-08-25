Over 1,400 South Mississippi students quarantined due to COVID-19, MSDH reports

Over 1,400 South Mississippi students quarantined due to COVID-19, MSDH reports
back to school (Source: WIS)
By WLOX Staff | August 25, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 7:21 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As some schools in South Mississippi are urging students to stay home if possible or completely moving classes to distance learning until Labor Day, the Mississippi State Department of Health is now releasing a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in schools.

In the six southernmost counties, 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in staff members and 107 new cases were reported in students.

The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.

For example, the report of cases in schools in Jackson County would cover four school districts: Ocean Springs, Moss Point, Pascagoula-Gautier and Jackson County.

MSDH defines an outbreak as 3 or more cases in a classroom or group withing 14 days.

The new cases listed are for the week of Aug. 17-21, and the total cases are counting from the beginning of the school year.

County New Cases in Staff New Cases in Students Total New Outbreaks Quarantined Staff Quarantined Students Total Cases in Staff Total Cases in Students Total Outbreaks
George 0 2 0 4 44 12 2 0
Hancock 1 6 0 1 57 1 14 1
Harrison 13 40 4 63 979 28 60 4
Jackson 15 52 7 23 242 33 83 7
Pearl River 2 7 0 7 110 3 9 0

Data for schools in Stone County was not provided in this week’s report.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in schools ]

Additionally, a total of 98 staff members and 1,432 students were quarantined last week due to exposure to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the school year, 77 staff members have tested positive as well as 168 students.

In Mississippi, there were 801 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 new deaths reported Tuesday by state health officials.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.