In need of a smile? Better hope you’re on her mailing list.

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “We never know when that one smile will mean the world to somebody and just uplift their day.”
That is why Mona Franzen of Saucier has been spreading smiles since before the coronavirus pandemic hit. She started by sending some dishtowels with inspirational messages on them. Then it just grew, literally.
Her next batch of smiles contained a packet of flower seeds. Next, it was sun catchers. The current campaign is photographs of flowers she has growing in her garden.
“After COVID hit, I sent everybody a pack of flower seeds to plant more smiles,” Franzen said. “So my smile to them and then plant smiles to brighten this world up. It needed some brightening.
“You never know what someone is going through, so when they get this smile and it means so much to them. that’s why I do it. "
Franzen was working on her project Tuesday at her daughter’s house where she was watching her grandchildren.
The current mailing is her biggest yet. The others reached about 30 to 40 people each.
“I counted. I have 37 more to go, and I don’t even know how many I’ve done so far,” she said holding up her list.
“And the list changes and it grows. You don’t know who is going to be a recipient, and if I miss you it doesn’t mean I don’t love you. It just means I haven’t gotten to you yet.”
She is putting photographs of flowers from her garden into a magnetic plastic frame.
“And on the back of the picture, I write “Smile. Smiles are contagious, so lets spread smiles instead of COVID,‘” she said.
The concept grew from her experiences as a child.
“I think it has grown in my soul since I was about 12 years old,” she said. “My grandmother would always write to her friends when she couldn’t get out because she was homebound a lot, and she had me helping her when she couldn’t write anymore. I would help her do her writing.
“So between my love of writing and seeing people smile and happy, I just want to spread more of it.”
The retired postal worker decorates her packages with colorful stamps, which she sees as another way to spread her smile.
“I’ve always loved stationery and hand-written notes just brighten people’s day anyway.”
Franzen patiently wrote another note and addressed another envelope while wearing a face mask featuring Snoopy and U.S. flags.
“We need to smile,” she said. “So even though you can’t see it behind these masks, we’re here and you should be able to see it in their eyes.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.