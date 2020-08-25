Laura could become a major hurricane

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s a breezy and wet Tuesday thanks to remnant moisture from Marco. Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura has entered the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday.
Laura is forecast to get even stronger as it travels northwestward over warm Gulf waters.
As of Tuesday, Laura is still expected to make landfall in west Louisiana or east Texas as a major category three hurricane by early Thursday. If this scenario plays out, then South Mississippi would see a chance for storm surge of 0 to 5 feet in Hancock and Harrison Counties. Other threats like wind, rain, and tornadoes appear to be minimal for South Mississippi based on this scenario.
However, if Laura makes landfall farther east, like in central Louisiana for example, then in that scenario South Mississippi would see greater impacts. As Laura moves inland toward Arkansas and Tennessee on Thursday and Friday, South Mississippi will expect a chance for scattered showers.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.