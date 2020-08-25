‘Hurricane Hole’ harbors big boats from storm threats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of our local harbors are close to empty thanks to the recent tropical weather threats, and you may have seen a few boats safely anchored in our inland waterways.
One safe haven that many don't know about is called the "Hurricane Hole."
The spot is a semi-secret nook just off the Tchoutacabouffa River in Biloxi. Any time a storm threatens the Gulf, boats from all over leave harbors just off the beach for this prime impromptu mooring spot that isn’t exactly easy to find.
"This is our first trip. We just acquired this boat about four months ago. We dock at the Palace," said Ricky Whipple, who's spending time on the "Last Chance" out of Biloxi. "This is our first trip to the Hurricane Hole. We weren't quite sure what to expect."
Most here expect and hope to be spared the worst of whatever storm conditions arise.
"We're all tied off on the trees up front and of course all wrapped together on the end. If there's any danger or anything coming, I understand we tie ropes across to make one secure safe situation," Whipple said. "I can't just bring it on a trailer and take it somewhere."
In fact, vessels are tied up all the rivers, all along the Industrial Seaway and at Gulfport Lake, where the Ship Island tour boats are nestled in for the duration.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.