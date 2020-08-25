Gulfport High Robotics team builds device for a Morgan Freeman film

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A new Morgan Freeman movie will begin shooting on the Coast this weekend. The Gulfport High School Robotics team has an important role in the film. The students are creating a device that millions will see and celebrities will use.
The device is a lifting and rotating turret.
“What this is- this is going to go inside of a piece of art and it’s going to allow the TV to come up and then rotate 360 degrees to follow the person on screen,” said junior Luke Simpson.
Robotics instructor Clint Brawley said building a robot for a movie is a new experience for the students and knew they would be thrilled to get to work.
“Usually we’re working on more everyday problems like making COVID masks or designing a robot for a competition,” Brawley said. “This one they’re very excited about because they know the end goal is working with Morgan Freeman, which the team have a little bit of history of.”
Speaking of history, at a 2011 competition, Mississippi native Morgan Freeman signed a piece of equipment the Gulfport team used there. The students said they look forward to getting another autograph on their new device.
Sophomore Hunter Allen said the entire experience is exciting.
“For me, it’s very much so I just have the end goal in sight and I want to work toward that end goal and what’s its complete it’s complete. Anything past that is just bonus,” Allen said.
The students had roughly ten days to complete the device for the film, and overall they said it’s been a true gift to get the opportunity.
Coast artist Marty Wilson will add the finishing touches to the exterior giving the device a unique South Mississippi look. They will be shooting for about two weeks beginning Saturday.
