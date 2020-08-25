The Friends of the Mary C. finds a new home in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A little more that a month after the city of Ocean Springs voted to end the management agreement with the Friends of the Mary C., the arts origination has found a new home.
The Land Trust of the Mississippi Coastal Plain has offered the Twelve Oaks property in Ocean Springs. The move, assisted by the R&B Feder Foundation, will allow the organization to continue its programming uninterrupted.
The Friends of the Mary C. will use the historic home on the Twelve Oaks property, part of which is believed to be an original 1800s African American church.
The beautiful and historic property is named for the many live oaks on the property, some of which are believed to be over 400 years old.
“We understand the public and tax payers have more questions about the fate of the building, and we regret that we can’t answer those questions. We stand ready to help the City of Ocean Springs with any future plans they have in store for the building we have loved so dearly,” said Friends of the Mary C Executive Director, Sarah Guice.
This announcement comes after Board of Aldermen voted to end the contract with the Friends for the management of the Mary C O’Keefe Cultural Center on Government Street back in July.
