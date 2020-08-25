East Biloxi railroad crossing the first of six to close

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The railroad crossing swap between Biloxi and CSX is now underway.
Dorries Street, in east Biloxi, is the first of six crossings to be closed. The Nixon and Delauney Street crossings will also closed in the first phase of swaps. That will be in exchange for a new crossing for the Popp’s Ferry Road extension.
The city is building a new road between Dorries and Crawford streets on the north side of the tracks.
“We’re trying not to cut neighborhoods off from their access, so we’re trying to build these connector roads so that people can still get around to the next crossing down without having to go too far out of their way,” Biloxi City Engineer Christy LeBatard explained.
The Delauney Street crossing will stay open at least through this year while the city works to get funding for the Popp’s Ferry Extension project.
Another coast railroad crossing closure that may impact your commute beginning early Wednesday morning is in Ocean Springs. CSX will be closing the crossing at Hanley Road and Highway 90 for maintenance. Crews will be repaving the crossing as they go, which is expected to take two days depending on the weather.
