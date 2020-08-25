D’Iberville’s Justin Walley commits to Minnesota

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The 12th best prospect in Mississippi is headed north to play Big Ten football!
D’iberville senior Justin Walley announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he was 100 percent committed to the University of Minnesota. Walley chose the Golden Gophers over Baylor, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, where his older brother Jaden is a freshman receiver.
The 5′10″, 185-pound defensive back made the verbal commitment despite not having an official visit to the campus. This past week, Walley went on a “Gopher Virtual Visit” with Minnesota’s staff and fell in love.
Justin tells WLOX that it was mainly head coach P.J. Fleck and the coaching staff that showed him how much of a family they were in Minneapolis.
According to Gopher Illustrated of 247Sports.com, Walley confirmed that his recruitment is closed. (https://bit.ly/3aUzGBr)
Walley says his family is on board with his choice and that was made evident by his older brother Jaden retweeting his announcement by saying, “Respect! Chase them dreams because they won’t chase you. Love you lil’ bro!”
Justin plans to suit up for the Gophers and says he’s ready to “Row the Boat.”
Walley is a three-star cornerback according to 247Sports and was chosen as a ‘Dandy Dozen’ by the Clarion Ledger for being one of the top-12 players in Mississippi heading into the 2020 high school season. In 2019, Walley tallied 74 total tackles, 46 of them solo, blocking two punts and a field goal, as well as one interception. He also spent time on offense at receiver and tailback, amassing over 650 all purpose yards.
