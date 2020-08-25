D’Iberville’s Justin Walley commits to Minnesota

Walley is a three-star cornerback according to 247Sports and was chosen as a ‘Dandy Dozen’ by the Clarion Ledger for being one of the top-12 players in Mississippi heading into the 2020 high school season. In 2019, Walley tallied 74 total tackles, 46 of them solo, blocking two punts and a field goal, as well as one interception. He also spent time on offense at receiver and tailback, amassing over 650 all purpose yards.