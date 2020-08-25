Biloxi High athletics, extracurriculars continue through distance learning

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School students now face a school year they weren’t ready for, especially Tammy Harrell’s daughter Audrey.
As a freshman, Audrey was ready to experience everything Biloxi High had to offer, but now that’s up in the air as the school switches to distance learning for the next two weeks.
“They’re not playing football so she’s missing out on her first year in color guard,” Harrell said.
A COVID-19 outbreak among students led to the shift in education plans, and state leaders said recent gatherings are to blame.
“If we want to have football, if we want to have school, we can’t have social events. Even social events that violate the executive orders on the books,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Parents now feel heartbroken for their children.
“It’s more me being sad for her. She wants to be near her friends. She wants to be able to hang out with them and see them,” Harrell said.
Teachers now have to adjust to an already difficult school year.
“We’re on plan B, C, D and E, where that consistently changes,” said Band Director Travis Coakley.
Head football coach Katlan French had similar comments.
“We’re going to have to make a lot of adjustments weekly, daily,” he said.
While educators prepared for the possibility of leading extracurricular activities from a distance, they are getting ready for the day students get to return to campus.
“We still want the students to get better. We want them to prepare for performances that may happen in the future,” Coakley said.
Instructors and coaches are meeting with their students through chats and online lessons.
“We actually enjoy doing that because the students get more one-on-one instruction,” Coakley said.
The overall goal is to prepare for the first game back while away from campus.
“We want to make sure that they’re running and staying in shape and all that. You know, we want to play football so we’re going to do the best we can to get ready for that game,” French said.
During the pandemic, events, games and matches are not taken lightly.
“You know right now it’s about numbers of games we can play. Just being able to play is a big deal right now,” said MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton.
Regardless of the push for normalcy, parents worry about the impacts on their children’s education.
“They’re doing the best they can to keep the kids involved. Is she even going to be able to be in school for her freshman year of high school?” Harrell said.
The switch to virtual learning for Biloxi High students is set to last through Labor Day.
