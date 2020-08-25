Biloxi football team activities suspended until September 8

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kickoff to the high school football season here on the coast is just 11 days away, but we’re already off to a rocky start with the news that came out of Biloxi High School.
Biloxi Public Schools sent out a statement today informing parents that they had 15 positive students and 324 others in quarantine because of the coronavirus and will switch to virtual learning until Tuesday, September 8.
With this decision, the Indians cannot practice and have canceled their original season opener against Poplarville at home next Friday. Biloxi’s road game against Vicksburg on September 11th may also be in jeopardy, depending on what school officials allow Coach French and company to do.
“I’m just going to make sure all my teammates come together,” senior athlete and Ole Miss commit Elijah Sabbatini said. “Whether we do it together or separate, make sure we stay in shape, keep working out, keep doing drills to be in game-ready shape to play Vicksburg in week two.”
“The people at the top of our school are having to make really tough decisions. We support them and stand by them,” head coach Katlan French said. “We are scheduled to go back on the eighth, which is the Tuesday of our second game. Until somebody tells me otherwise, we’re going to have two practices and play a football game.”
The Indians don’t have any positive cases according to French, but this setback won’t deter them from taking the field. The Indians are ranked as the 26th best team in the state, according to MaxPreps, and have a roster littered with collegiate talent.
