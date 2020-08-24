Woman arrested on DUI charges after caught on video driving ambulance erratically

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An American Medical Response EMT is facing DUI charges after being spotted drifting on and off of Interstate 10, driving on the shoulder, and at one point forcing Ocean Springs resident Richard Freshour off of the road.
“I says no she’s going to kill somebody or she’s going to hurt herself or whoever,” Freshour said.
On Saturday afternoon, Freshour began recording the ambulance and called the police, but he had finally seen enough and took action.
“I got on the side of her. I tooted my horn and I kept saying pull over, and she just kind of looked at me like what, and then she started swerving off the road and I’m like, ‘Oh man I better not but yet I have to,‘” Freshour said. “I just kept laying on the horn and told her, ‘Pull over, pull over, pull over,’ and she finally pulled over.”
That is when Freshour said he discovered a patient and a second EMT inside of the ambulance.
“I opened the door and I seen the guy back there and I asked, ‘is he an emergency case or no?’ and she said no he’s just being transported,” Freshour said. “I said, ‘You didn’t realize what was going on?’ She says, ‘Well I heard a bunch of stuff, but I’m concentrating on the patient,’ and I showed her the video and she says, ‘Oh my god, you saved my life.‘”
Moss Point police arrested the driver, Kerstii Groce, and charged her with driving under the influence.
AMR could not confirm the details of where the ambulance was heading but released a statement saying Groce has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation.
“The safety of our team members and patients is of utmost importance to us, and the leave will remain in effect until the resolution of the investigation,” the statement read.
Freshour said he knew that it was only a matter of time until someone was injured.
“It was just something that I had to take action,” Freshour said. “No other way around it.”
Groce posted bail on Sunday and was released from the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
