Truck overturns on Hwy. 49 in Wiggins, spilling lumber onto the roadway

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is being rerouted in Wiggins after a truck carrying lumber overturned on Highway 49 Monday morning.
According to Wiggins Police Deputy Chief Jeff Thomas, the truck ran off the roadway while heading southbound on Highway 49 near the Highway 26 intersection, causing a tire to blowout.
The truck jackknifed and the trailer came uncoupled, causing the trailer to flip and spill lumber all over the road.
The road is closed while crews work to clear the scene. Traffic is being diverted onto Frontage Road off Highway 26.
Several agencies are helping clean it up now, including Wiggins Police, Stone County Sheriff’s Department, MDOT, and Mississippi Highway Patrol. Authorities estimate it will take around three hours to clear the road completely.
