Parents react to Biloxi High School going online through Labor Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School will be empty Tuesday morning as the student body makes the switch to online classes for the next two weeks.
Fifteen positive COVID-19 cases and 324 students in quarantine led to the school decision. Now, some parents are raising questions.
Summer Newman has several children enrolled at the high school.
“Us parents can go to the grocery store, go shopping, go to a bar, go to a casino that’s open 24/7. Then why can’t these kids go to school?” she said.
With infections rising despite a statewide mask mandate, some parents wonder why their children can’t learn in-person and how they will adjust to them at home.
“It’s going to be a lot more difficult if they’re at work and they have to work a 9-to-5, or whatever schedule they are working where they are clocking in and out. It’s going to be hard for them to monitor their kids doing online schooling,” Newman said.
There won’t be an activity on campus until at least Sept. 8, including extracurricular activities. It’s a change some parents were expecting.
“I knew it wasn’t going to last long. I just saw it coming,” Newman said.
While the change was made with safety in mind, there are challenges families now face.
“I love my kids to death and I want them to get a good education,” Newman said. “But I am not that person. I do not have the patience for it. God bless everybody that’s a teacher and can do it, but I’m just not that person.”
Other families in the school district worry more schools will follow suit as the pandemic continues.
Scott Ledet has children participating in distance learning while enrolled in several public schools in Biloxi.
“The parents, I feel in my opinion, are going to move toward distance learning just to get rid of the unknown,” he said.
A potential school year without traditional learning has parents concerned.
“We’re trying to act like it’s a normal school day, minus them being able to hang out with their friends at school and interact with other children. That’s what they’re missing, the interaction with the children their age and their companionship,” Ledet said.
