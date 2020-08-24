Marco downgraded to a tropical storm; Laura lurks in the Caribbean

Marco briefly acquired hurricane status before weakening

By Wesley Williams, Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan, and Eric Jeansonne | August 18, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 8:39 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Marco continues to weaken as of 7 AM Monday. While its winds are not as strong, it still could bring impacts to South Mississippi such as flooding and storm surge.

TROPICAL STORM MARCO ALERTS

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. This means winds near 40 MPH are possible within the next 36 hours. However, it looks like sustained winds will stay below 40 MPH for most of the day in South Mississippi.

Storm Surge Warnings are also in effect for Hancock and Harrison Counties. Up to 2-4 feet of surge will be possible in low lying and vulnerable areas. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Jackson County where tides could rise up to 3 feet.

Much of South Mississippi remains under a Flash Flood Watch through early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain bands could lead to flooding throughout the day on Monday. Some isolated areas may pick up near 3 inches of rain.

As with land falling tropical systems, there is also a small risk for spin-up tornadoes and waterspouts.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Watching track closely

  • Tropical Storm Laura in the Atlantic is forecast to cross south of Florida and get into the eastern Gulf.
  • The forecast calls for a possible landfall as a hurricane around Wednesday or Thursday somewhere between Texas and Louisiana.
  • We are watching closely as this could produce not just rain threats but perhaps also wind, surge, and tornado threats for South Mississippi depending on how close the core of the storm gets to our shores.
  • There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the intensity forecast; the storm could be stronger or weaker than expected. We will know more once it gets in the Gulf and shows how it responds to the conditions in the Gulf. Stay tuned as we learn more details about the possible impacts.

TWO STORMS IN THE GULF AT ONCE: HAS IT EVER HAPPENED? YES

  • 2002 Tropical Storm Fay and Tropical Depression Edouard
  • 1959 Tropical Storm Beulah and an Unnamed hurricane
  • 1933 A hurricane made landfall in Brownsville, TX and a tropical storm in the Florida Panhandle.
CAN THE STORMS COMBINE TO CREATE ONE HUGE STORM? NOT NECESSARILY.

Hurricane collisions and interactions are rare. But, when they do happen, they sometimes undergo what is known as the Fujiwhara Effect. This effect was named after Japanese meteorologist Sakuhei Fujiwhara who initially studied it in 1921. It can occur when two hurricanes pass close to each other and depends on the size of each storm. If one storm is much stronger than the other, the smaller one usually orbits the large one and could eventually collide with the more intense storm and merge. But, when both storms are similar in strength, they tend to orbit a common center between the two almost appearing to “dance” around this common center until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own path. According to the National Weather Service, often, the effect is additive when hurricanes come together — we usually end up with one massive storm instead of two smaller ones.

Fujiwhara Effect

