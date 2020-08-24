Marco continues to weaken. Still could bring rain to South Mississippi.

Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm, and wind shear is expected to weaken it further tonight. It is still expected to make landfall late tonight along Coastal Louisiana. Most of the rain has been to the northeast of the center. We could see some of these heavier rain bands later this afternoon and evening. It’s possible that some of this heavy rain could cause localized flooding. We remain under a Flash Flood Watch until early Tuesday morning. Within these rain bands, some isolated, spin-up tornadoes are possible.
Some showers are expected to linger through Tuesday, and it’s going to stay breezy with winds around 10-20 MPH.
Tropical Storm Laura is currently near Cuba, and it’s likely going to become a hurricane in the Gulf by Tuesday evening. Right now, it is on track for making landfall in East Texas or West Louisiana as a category two hurricane by Thursday morning. If the track moves a little farther east, we could see more impacts in South Mississippi like heavy rain and storm surge. We’ll continue to closely watch it.
