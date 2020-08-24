Hancock County stays vigilant as threat of storms continue this week

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Many Coast residents, including those in Hancock County, spent Monday relieved that Tropical Storm Marco lost most of its steam overnight. However, they’re not letting their guard down with more tropical trouble possibly on the way.
Since Marco lost most of its bite, bait and tackle shop owner Jewels Gritzman spent Monday hoping the fish were biting in Bayou Caddy.
"We're worried about the second storm coming in. The first one, we're not worried about, but we don't know what it's gonna do, and I'm not going to take a chance because you saw what happened on that little one that came through," Gritzman said.
That little one he’s talking about was Tropical Storm Cristobal, which came ashore June 7 and tore up Gritzman’s main trailer and live bait wells. That’s why he moved the bait and tackle shop building this week and brought in these concrete barriers.
“Those barriers are gonna stay plus, after the storm, we’re going to block it completely even around my other building,”he said. “We had so much going into our building and tanks, so I’m making sure it won’t happen this time.”
Hancock County EMA Director Brian Adam said only five people came to shelters Sunday night because of Marco. He says they’re not letting their guard down with this storm, but it’s the one coming up later this week - Laura - that has him and others concerned.”
“We’re not gonna let our guard down with Marco, and we’re certainly advising our citizens to stay vigilant, and stay prepared because we’re not sure yet what Tropical Storm Laura’s gonna do,” said Adam. “And until it gets into the Gulf and we know what it’s gonna do, we have to be vigilant.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.