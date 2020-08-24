Gulfport schools conduct 60% day in response to storms

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In response to the tropical weather, Gulfport School District did not cancel classes on Monday; however, the district conducted a 60% day. The students were released by 12:30 p.m.
District officials said they didn’t want to lose a day in the classroom considering they days missed due to COVID-19.
Gulfport High School Principal Oswago Harper said students missed numerous days of school due to COVID-19 and hope that isn’t the case with severe weather as well.
Harper added the students’ safety is important as well as instructional time in the classroom.
“After assessing the entire situation with Tropical Storm Marco, district level administration made the decision that it was indeed safe to send our children to school,” Harper said. “So that’s primarily first and foremost the main reason is to make sure that we have a safe environment.”
Still considering the COVID-19 pandemic, students were called from class by their bus number to practice social distancing.
As of now, Gulfport schools will resume on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.