LIVE: Gov. Reeves to discuss ‘plan of action’ for pair of Tropical Storms in Gulf

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State officials are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, with potential effects on Mississippi.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storms making landfall. He’s giving an update on the state’s response and plan of action.
Reeves and other state leaders have been encouraging Mississippians to prepare for the back-to-back storms. Whether you live near the gulf or inland, you should have a hurricane plan and a disaster supply kit with water, food and other essentials.
Shelters will be open across the state, but space will be limited due to COVID-19.
